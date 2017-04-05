How Fermented Tea Leaves Take This Salad To The Next Level

From Burma Superstar: Addictive Recipes from the Crossroads of Southeast Asia.

Laphet ("fermented tea") is deeply savory with a bitter edge and is eaten as much, if not more, than brewed. And in the world of edible tea, laphet from the Namshan township in the Shan State is prized as the best. In fact, it is considered to be one of the original tea-growing regions. To make laphet, once the tea has been harvested, the leaves are steamed, pressed, then rolled. Small, higher quality leaves are sorted from the batch before being packed in burlap sacks and weighted down in cement containers. There, the tea ferments for a minimum of three months to as long as two years before being consumed as a snack, folded into the namesake salad, or eaten as a digestive. In 2013, Burma Superstar helped create a tea grower co-op to guarantee farmers fair wages, something they hadn't received for years while dealing with tea brokers, in addition to providing guidance around organic farming practices.

To get the most nutritional benefit from green tea, it's best to eat the whole leaf. These tender organic green tea buds are handpicked and fermented by farmers in Burma to create a delicious umami-rich flavor that is savory, energizing. and unforgettable and naturally loaded with flavonoid and catechins—a potent variety of antioxidants.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly why tea leaf salad—laphet thoke—is so addictive, but it has something to do with its singular combination of textures and savory, salty, mildly sour flavors—and, of course, the caffeine kick you get after eating it. This version of laphet thoke is served in a large bowl with heaps of peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, crispy garlic, fried yellow split peas, tomato, jalapeño, and shredded lettuce. The textures and flavors all enhance the deep umami quality of the laphet.

Serves 4 as part of a larger meal.

Ingredients