mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

5 Wellness Practices To Attract More Financial Abundance: A Psychic Explains

Tanya Carroll Richardson
mbg Contributor By Tanya Carroll Richardson
mbg Contributor
Tanya Carroll Richardson is a professional intuitive and spiritual author who is passionate about angels, beauty, and nature. She has been in the NYC publishing world as a writer and editor for over 15 years.

Photo by Stocksy / mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Because I am a psychic, people contact me for guidance on all sorts of issues, although many fall under three broad categories: love, health, and money. While I am not a financial adviser, the angels, ascended masters, and guides I work with during sessions have given me some great money tips to pass along to clients. Use these divine suggestions for increasing your wealth as inspiration to do some spring cleaning around your finances.

1. It's all connected.

Love, money, and health are all intertwined to a degree. Of course your love life could be better than ever while at the same time your finances are tanking, or vice versa. But beyond these extreme highs and lows, often in our day-to-day lives if we aren't practicing good self-care with our finances, we probably aren't practicing great self-care with our health or relationships either. Never feel shame about your money issues, and don't be afraid to ask for help from a financial planner or other expert. When you make an effort to get your finances in better order, those actions have a ripple effect that will positively influence everything else in your life.

Article continues below

2. Money attracts money.

When Spirit told me this phrase, "money attracts money," I found it very intriguing and the perfect reminder that money is not just a physical currency or a financial concept but an energy. My clients run the gamut of the material wealth spectrum: Some are financially set for life. Many are average working people, keeping a roof over their heads and trying to be of service through their careers. And some are really struggling with their finances. Yet no matter how tight your current money situation is, the angels I work with in sessions always recommend starting a savings plan. This can be as much as hundreds of dollars a week or as little as five dollars a week. Even putting aside a few bucks into a designated savings account will energetically attract more money to that account and into your life. You'll think of new ways to save and earn, the universe will see you mean business, and like attracts like, so nobody follows the money more than money!

3. Money issues need to be healed.

Just like emotional and physical wounds need to be healed, financial wounds and negative patterns require a degree of healing. What is your money story? Write down your history with money in a journal entry, including any big wins (like when you saved enough to purchase an investment property) and any major losses (like your business that went bust). The losses might call out for a cleansing cry. It's helpful to write down what this loss taught you about money and yourself. Do the same for the big wins. And think about the money patterns you want to shift, focusing in particular on when they started and why, which is something I often help clients through in a session. Maybe you used money to "buy" people's love, which began when you received an inheritance, or you might stay broke so that you can lean on someone to create intimacy or mirror the money story of your childhood. The first step is always awareness around the story you've been telling yourself when it comes to how money limits (or expands) you.

Article continues below

4. Hope encourages action and brings opportunities.

Giving up hope can be highly self-sabotaging. Occasionally I will get a client who has completely given up hope of finding love, which keeps them from seeking out potential partners. It also shrinks their energy around this issue and leaves them less likely to attract romantic love. The same can happen with financial abundance. Hope tells the universe, "I'm still in the game! Throw me the ball!" Life is full of surprises, so just because you have a challenging financial situation right now or simply want to improve your finances but don't see how, keep hope alive while not attaching to any one specific outcome. Do what you can today and be on the lookout for inspiration and opportunity...they could arrive anytime. Hope is the gateway to miracles.

5. Ask for divine assistance.

I often advise clients to make an appointment with a financial planner or read books by financial experts. Asking for divine help around money is not a substitute for working with financial professionals, but it is a nice complement. In my book Angel Insights, I explain that helper angels are freelance angels who specialize in all types of fields, including finance. All you have to do to "hire" one is just get quiet in meditation or prayer and ask for some divine assistance with your finances. Then you might start to get gut instincts or synchronicities about how to save more, or aha ideas and opportunities about how to increase your income.

The universe can nudge you in the right direction, but it's up to you to take the action steps and make things happen. It's my hope that these practices are directive—in that they're not a substitute for good financial planning but a complement, as I mentioned earlier. Happy intuiting, and happy planning.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson mbg Contributor
Tanya Carroll Richardson is a professional intuitive and spiritual author who is passionate about angels, beauty, and nature. She has been in the NYC publishing world as a writer and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29603/5-wellness-practices-to-attract-more-financial-abundance-a-psychic-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!