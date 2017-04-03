5 Wellness Practices To Attract More Financial Abundance: A Psychic Explains

I often advise clients to make an appointment with a financial planner or read books by financial experts. Asking for divine help around money is not a substitute for working with financial professionals, but it is a nice complement. In my book Angel Insights, I explain that helper angels are freelance angels who specialize in all types of fields, including finance. All you have to do to "hire" one is just get quiet in meditation or prayer and ask for some divine assistance with your finances. Then you might start to get gut instincts or synchronicities about how to save more, or aha ideas and opportunities about how to increase your income.

The universe can nudge you in the right direction, but it's up to you to take the action steps and make things happen. It's my hope that these practices are directive—in that they're not a substitute for good financial planning but a complement, as I mentioned earlier. Happy intuiting, and happy planning.