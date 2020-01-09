How Does Your Cycle Affect Your Sleep? A Hormone Expert Explains

Here's the deal: In the days leading up to your period (otherwise known as the luteal phase), your body produces a big spike and subsequent fall in estrogen and progesterone. If you're hormonally healthy, eating and living in a way that supports your endocrine system, these fluctuations shouldn't cause any symptoms.

But if you're struggling with endocrine issues, the two sharp drops in estrogen at the beginning and end of the luteal phase can lead to serious sleep disruptions. That's because estrogen is essential to your body's production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that carries nerve impulses to your body from your brain and is often associated with positive feelings of well-being and happiness. It's also a big player in sleep. That's because serotonin is converted into melatonin at night, and melatonin is the hormone that regulates your sleep cycles. So if your diet and lifestyle aren't supporting your hormonal health, the estrogen dips during your luteal phase will result in decreased serotonin, subsequently lowered melatonin, and, as a result, crummy sleep.

Too much estrogen can cause sleep problems too. Excess estrogen and not enough progesterone (a condition called estrogen dominance that's all too common), can lead to issues like PMS (think: mood swings, fatigue, and cravings that can indirectly affect your sleep quality) and insomnia. Lots of factors can lead to this imbalance, but one is age. After around age 35, progesterone production slowly decreases as part of a 10- to 15-year process known as perimenopause. This is a natural process, but the steady, gradual decline in progesterone can make it even harder to balance out high estrogen levels.

The final piece in the sleep puzzle that can make all of these issues so much harder to sort out? Stress. When you're chronically stressed, you're much more likely to eat a nutrient-poor diet, consume caffeine to stay alert, and then lean on alcohol to wind down at night. And while exercise is great, taking your frustrations out on workouts that are way too intense will also negatively affect your adrenals, the glands that pump out the stress hormone cortisol. Too much cortisol leads to—you guessed it—bad sleep.