Itchy Eyes, Be Gone: A Room-By-Room Guide To Creating An Allergen-Free Home

Most Americans would be surprised to learn that many of their worst allergy triggers actually originate from inside their house. In one study, more than 50 percent of homes tested positive for at least six indoor allergens—and one-third of those had indoor allergen levels that were high enough to promote the development of allergic sensitivity. And sensitivity to the most common indoor allergens can increase the likelihood of allergic asthma in children from 4 to 20 times. So, avoiding triggers can be hugely beneficial early in life, and especially in cases where a strong family history of allergy and asthma exist.

But it's not all bad news! Because while you could never detox your home of all traces of allergens, there are various proactive steps that a savvy sufferer can take to help ease the burden of indoor allergens. The first keys are locating and isolating the allergen source—below is a room-by-room guide to help you tackle the worst indoor allergy offenders: