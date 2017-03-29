Here's What Men (And Women) Are Actually Thinking On A First Date

We are hoping that men will be masculine, confident, and chivalrous at every turn.

We hope he has his sh*t together, that he will make us laugh, and somehow, magically, read our minds and anticipate our unspoken wants and needs. We want him to communicate with us in a way that feels like we've known each other for a long time.

Women also want to feel that attraction, that chemistry, but we're not usually thinking about having sex with a guy when we first meet him. Instead, if the other elements are there, then we ask ourselves, "Can I imagine kissing him?"

Oh, and if we like you, we're also hoping that you're not a player, and that we'll hear from you again soon (none of those three-day-rule shenanigans).