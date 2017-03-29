The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season
Mermaid leggings are everywhere this spring, and we can see why. Shimmery and comfortable, they sparkle on the yoga mat and are sleek enough to pair with a button-down and boots and wear to happy hour.
Nearly every brand is touting mermaid leggings this fall, so finding the best pair isn't exactly easy. Don't worry—we did that work for you. Here are five pairs of shimmery leggings we're obsessing over, plus our tips for styling them.
1. Sparkly super-stretch capri leggings
2. Nylon shimmery leggings
3. Mermaid nylon and lycra leggings
4. Seamless shimmery ankle-length leggings
5. Fairy mermaid leggings
Pair them with:
