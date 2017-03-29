mindbodygreen

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

March 29, 2017

Mermaid leggings are everywhere this spring, and we can see why. Shimmery and comfortable, they sparkle on the yoga mat and are sleek enough to pair with a button-down and boots and wear to happy hour.

Nearly every brand is touting mermaid leggings this fall, so finding the best pair isn't exactly easy. Don't worry—we did that work for you. Here are five pairs of shimmery leggings we're obsessing over, plus our tips for styling them.

1. Sparkly super-stretch capri leggings

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Photo by Bandier

Phat Buddha Jane Capri, $49

2. Nylon shimmery leggings

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Photo by Evolve Fit Wear

Silver Goddess Purusha legging, $88

3. Mermaid nylon and lycra leggings

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Photo by Carbon38

Carbon38 Green Takara Leggings, $98

4. Seamless shimmery ankle-length leggings

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Photo by Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga Shimmer Essential Long Legging, $74.99

5. Fairy mermaid leggings

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Photo by Teeki

Teeki Mermaid Fairyqueen Teal Hot Pant, $72

Pair them with:

The Magical Pair Of Leggings Yogis Are Obsessing Over This Season

Photo by mbg creative

Lululemon Effortless Jacket, $128

Outdoor Voices Athena Crop, $50

Nike Tanjun Women's Shoe, $65

