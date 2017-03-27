8 Runners On What They Eat For Breakfast
What do people who run double-digit miles every week eat for breakfast? That's a question we've been asking ourselves lately as we sip on our cauliflower smoothies and dabble in the magical world of mermaid toast day after day. While breakfast choices vary from runner to runner, nearly all of their breakfast options sound delicious—and yes, some of their morning routines include coffee.
Intrigued? We thought so. Here's how top runners fuel up every morning.
1. Robin Arzon
"I've never said no to a jar of almond butter. Almond butter and bananas are my two favorite things. And Ezekiel bread and almond butter is my favorite race morning meal." —Robin Arzon, ultramarathoner, Peloton instructor, and Shut Up and Run author
2. Andia Winslow
"Time permitting, I love lentils and spinach—even though that doesn't seem very breakfast-like. Lentils, a prehistoric food stuff, are full of protein, dietary fiber, essential nutrients. And spinach is so vitamin-rich. Benefits aside, I love the taste. In a rush, I'll have an apple and peanut butter." —Andia Winslow, professional athlete, sports and conditioning coach
3. Alexi Pappas
"My go-to pre-run and pre-workout, pre-race breakfast is a bowl of Maple Hill yogurt with BeetBoost and GenUCAN mixed in. I also like Great Harvest toast with Wild Friends nut butter on top. Cafe Mam coffee is also a must!" —Alexi Pappas, Olympic runner
4. Krista Stryker
"My go-to breakfast is steel-cut oats with flaxseeds, cinnamon, and a little peanut butter swirled in with berries on top. I'll also add one scrambled egg with three egg whites. It keeps me full and fuels my morning while satisfying my morning sweet tooth as well." —Krista Stryker, founder of the 12 Minute Athlete HIIT movement and app.
5. Rebecca Kennedy
"Pre-run, and I'll have almond butter and a banana. I also I take Promix Intra-Workout because it gives me immediate energy without any artificial taste and I always have better runs when I use it... that 'tired feeling' doesn't hit.
"If I have more time before my workout, I'll have whatever's in my crockpot—lamb shank, beef shank, pulled pork, carrots, and celery, rosemary for flavor. It's so easy—I season it with coarse sea salt and black pepper and fresh rosemary (or whatever herbs I have, but this is my favorite and go-to) add in the celery and carrots chopped in big pieces (I'll add sweet potatoes for a carb hit) and cover, set to low for eight hours, and when I wake up my apartment smells amazing and I'm ready to dig in." —Rebecca Kennedy, Nike trainer, Barry's Bootcamp coach, and SOLID founder
6. John Cianca
"As a runner, it's very important that I get a good amount of calories for breakfast to prep me for my runs. On a regular day I usually have scrambled eggs with veggies, whole wheat toast, and some kind of fruit. On my long run days or race days I go big with the carbs to keep me energized throughout my training. My go-to meal is a nice-sized bowl of oatmeal, brown sugar, cinnamon, and bananas. I've been doing that forever and it's always worked for me." —John Cianca, runner and Equinox instructor
7. Todd McCullough
"After a good run you want to refuel the body. This breakfast gives me protein to rebuild muscle tissue, fats to fuel me throughout the day, and veggies to give me my daily supply of nutrients. I made an egg scramble with portobello mushrooms, onion, spinach, and avocado. " —Todd McCullough, founder to tmacfitness.com.
8. Jordan Younger
"My go-to breakfast is Bulletproof coffee. I have never been the type of person to wake up hungry for solid food, mainly because I have so many food intolerances. It always takes my stomach a few hours to settle and digest after waking up, so finding the Bulletproof way of life has been amazing for me. The healthy fats and the delivery system of the coffee (an herb, believe it or not!) have been awesome for my digestion, metabolism, and my energy levels. A few hours later I have a big low-glycemic green smoothie, usually, full of more healthy fats like avocado and almond milk. I also put plant-based protein, blueberries, and spinach in my smoothie usually, but I'm always mixing it up!" —Jordan Younger, yogi and author of Breaking Vegan: One Woman's Journey From Veganism, Extreme Dieting, and Orthorexia to a More Balanced Life
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.