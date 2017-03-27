8 Runners On What They Eat For Breakfast

"Pre-run, and I'll have almond butter and a banana. I also I take Promix Intra-Workout because it gives me immediate energy without any artificial taste and I always have better runs when I use it... that 'tired feeling' doesn't hit.

"If I have more time before my workout, I'll have whatever's in my crockpot—lamb shank, beef shank, pulled pork, carrots, and celery, rosemary for flavor. It's so easy—I season it with coarse sea salt and black pepper and fresh rosemary (or whatever herbs I have, but this is my favorite and go-to) add in the celery and carrots chopped in big pieces (I'll add sweet potatoes for a carb hit) and cover, set to low for eight hours, and when I wake up my apartment smells amazing and I'm ready to dig in." —Rebecca Kennedy, Nike trainer, Barry's Bootcamp coach, and SOLID founder