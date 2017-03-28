The Energetic Technique That Eased My Back Pain & Anxiety (When Nothing Else Could)
For those of you that have never heard of Reiki, you're not alone. Before this incredible energy technique came into my life, I was one of those woo-woo-wary, stressed-out professionals. I liked hard, fast workouts, really deep tissue massages, strong coffee, lots of red wine, and a few Advil on any given day to numb my frequent back pain (for a little while, at least).
I initially went to Reiki to help heal my pain on a deeper level after years of trying multiple types of therapies, herbs, massages, healers, techniques, chiropractors, naturopathic doctors, and more.
By the time Reiki finally came into my life, it wasn't a gift. It was a necessity. My back pain was getting so bad that it was starting to affect all my decisions: where I went on vacation, how long I was willing to stand outside a café waiting for friends, and how much patience I had for others. It had crept up slowly at first, but the pain had become such a major part of me that I forgot what it felt like to live without it.
Now, my life is a different story. I feel strong. I feel capable. I wake up every day and start off my morning by simply breathing, feeling and connecting to my body, my mind, and my spirit. My body is my feedback and I know how to listen to it. And it's all because of Reiki.
Reiki has changed the way I see and relate to my physical body.
Derived from ancient Japanese medicine, Reiki is the process of guiding the unseen energy, or chi, running through the body using subtle movements and touches.
Though I wasn't sure what was going on when I first started to receive Reiki as a client, I knew I felt better after each session. I was truly becoming aware of myself and my body again. I would cry; other days I would fall asleep; and sometimes I would feel deep pain arise out of nowhere, only to disappear again. Looking back on this experience now, I know that I was shifting as the energy moved through my whole body.
I started getting hooked, booking tons of private sessions of traditional Reiki as well as EFT, an emotional freedom technique that involves tapping the body's meridian points. Once my Reiki master told me she felt I was ready to learn how to administer the practice, the real journey began.
This led to a new sense of responsibility to self-heal and connect to myself on a deeper level. As I learned more about Reiki, I learned so much more about myself, my limiting beliefs, and my process coping with pain.
Is my back pain gone? Not at all. But thanks to my energy healing arsenal, it's become more manageable. Aside from doing Reiki on myself almost every single day, I see an acupuncturist twice a month to keep my energy flowing and my imbalances at bay. I work with a healer and receive energy work at least once a month, preferably twice. I see a chiropractor who massages me, opening my muscles and ending each treatment with—you guessed it—a Reiki session. By surrounding myself with this healing team, I'm able to stay accountable to my body. I no longer play victim or hold onto the belief that I need to be afraid of and debilitated by my back pain.
At a cellular, muscular, mental, emotional, and spiritual level, Reiki has changed the way I see and relate to my physical body. For me and for many I work with and teach, it is the portal to the vital life force energy that lives inside us all.