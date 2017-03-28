The Energetic Technique That Eased My Back Pain & Anxiety (When Nothing Else Could)

Derived from ancient Japanese medicine, Reiki is the process of guiding the unseen energy, or chi, running through the body using subtle movements and touches.

Though I wasn't sure what was going on when I first started to receive Reiki as a client, I knew I felt better after each session. I was truly becoming aware of myself and my body again. I would cry; other days I would fall asleep; and sometimes I would feel deep pain arise out of nowhere, only to disappear again. Looking back on this experience now, I know that I was shifting as the energy moved through my whole body.

I started getting hooked, booking tons of private sessions of traditional Reiki as well as EFT, an emotional freedom technique that involves tapping the body's meridian points. Once my Reiki master told me she felt I was ready to learn how to administer the practice, the real journey began.

This led to a new sense of responsibility to self-heal and connect to myself on a deeper level. As I learned more about Reiki, I learned so much more about myself, my limiting beliefs, and my process coping with pain.

Is my back pain gone? Not at all. But thanks to my energy healing arsenal, it's become more manageable. Aside from doing Reiki on myself almost every single day, I see an acupuncturist twice a month to keep my energy flowing and my imbalances at bay. I work with a healer and receive energy work at least once a month, preferably twice. I see a chiropractor who massages me, opening my muscles and ending each treatment with—you guessed it—a Reiki session. By surrounding myself with this healing team, I'm able to stay accountable to my body. I no longer play victim or hold onto the belief that I need to be afraid of and debilitated by my back pain.

At a cellular, muscular, mental, emotional, and spiritual level, Reiki has changed the way I see and relate to my physical body. For me and for many I work with and teach, it is the portal to the vital life force energy that lives inside us all.