Want To Finally Open Up Those Tight Hips? Here's How To Make It Happen

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
March 31, 2017

No matter how much yoga you do, it often seems like tight hips are inevitable. Whether they stem from a long run or too much time sitting at a desk, there's nothing more frustrating than inflexible hips—and nothing more satisfying than releasing them.

In an effort to reduce pain, release tension, and help you become a more relaxed person overall, we present you with three moves to help you release those tight hips, starring yogi Alexa Ibarra.

"Opening the hips can create an energetic shift," Alexa says. "Our hips are said to hold and harbor a storage ground for negative feelings and pent-up emotions, especially ones related to control in our lives. Hip-opening can also create space for the birth of new ideas and new pathways. Opening the hips gives us access to freedom in the body and in our own unique expression—creatively, physically, sexually, and spiritually."

Take a look.

