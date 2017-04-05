This Is Why You Should Never Eat Meat At Lunch

The optimal menu choice for post-lunch pep is dependent on how foods break down during digestion to give us energy. And unfortunately, for the average busy American, lunch often consists of protein and processed complex carbs—maybe bagels, buns, bread, or pasta. The hardest foods to digest are animal proteins, and red meat is slowest of all to break down. And when complex carbs or "starches" are eaten with animal protein, they turn to glucose to enter the bloodstream for energy, while the proteins are used to repair and build muscle.

The energy drop occurs with the digestion of fast (carbs) and slow (protein) foods together. Proteins need a slow digestive process (think predators like lions, napping in the shade after gorging on a fresh kill) and complex carbohydrates break down faster for a "lunch and go" lifestyle. Here's what happens when you eat red meat: 52 percent of the calories in meat are protein, and the rest is fat. Processed meats have a much higher percentage of fat and the fat takes a lot of your body's energy to digest, leaving you feeling like you can't keep your eyes open, just when you need focus in the busy afternoon. And so, if you only have half an hour for lunch, carbs and vegetables are good healthy choices to prevent the post-lunch coma.