These Easy Hacks Are The Secret To A Clean, Blissed-Out Home

I believe that organizing is like weight-loss maintenance—you have to tend to it every day. Get in the habit of sorting mail immediately when it enters your home. Make your bed. Put away beauty products after you've used them. Return a book to its shelf. A system only works if you keep it alive.

If there is some resistance to keeping your system chugging along, perhaps there needs to be an adjustment in the system itself. Perhaps it's annoying for you to put away the hair gel because your bathroom cabinet layout isn't quite right. Fix the issue so it's easier for you to keep it up. If you set up a system that makes sense to you and your home, it should stay vibrant for years.

—Jeni Aron, Clutter Cowgirl