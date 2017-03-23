Parent Like A Parisian: 6 Things French Moms Do Differently

In their first co-authored book, Say Bonjour to the Lady: Parenting From Paris to New York, Florence Mars and Pauline Lévêque explain the often comically stark differences between French and American parenting. Interestingly, both women have experienced living in Paris and being raised by a French family, but Pauline moved to America during her formative years and ultimately had her children there. Since then, Pauline's family has moved to France and then to New York, and Florence's to Brooklyn, so their viewpoints are especially unique in having fully experienced both sides of the spectrum. Below, we share a few experts and illustrations from their book on some key differences between French and American parenting and their words of wisdom.

"I was raised by an amazing (if slightly dysfunctional) family that fully embraced the unwritten rules of French parenting. I was properly dressed, which is to say my mother dressed me, until I turned eighteen—unless, of course, we were at the beach, in which case I was naked until ... let's just say late, later in life than anyone outside of Europe seems comfortable with. There were no choices, no explanations." —Florence

"I was raised by a loving family. My father, an artist, was obsessed with the beauty of things—though his opinion of beauty was admittedly sometimes a bit narrow, especially for a 10-year-old girl. I had to keep my hair short throughout my childhood—and even today my long hair remains a sensitive subject. I couldn't wear the shoes or clothes I wanted until I left for college. My parents raised me the classic French way, where children follow the rules and don't make them. I was constantly being told: Don't talk with your mouth full. No elbows on the table. Stand up straight! I don't blame them for a minute—especially because they also introduced me to American culture." —Pauline