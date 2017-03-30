Modern Mystics Tell You Exactly How To Add More Magic Into Your Life

"There is no 'one size fits all' to spirituality. Don't compare yourself to anyone else's journey, and don't look down on those who aren't where you're at," advises Instagram modern mystic The Hood Witch. "With the popular resurgence of spirituality, witchcraft, alternative medicine, meditation, crystal healing, and all things metaphysical and esoteric, it is important to take a step back and focus on what and who we truly are and what we resonate with. There are so many people and businesses offering services that we might not personally vibe with and that's OK. It's important to trust what feels right for you."