mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Modern Mystics Tell You Exactly How To Add More Magic Into Your Life

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
Modern Mystics Tell You Exactly How To Add More Magic Into Your Life

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 30, 2017

If you, like me, are ruled by all things stardust and full moons (aren't we all?), it's high time you check out these Insta-famous modern mystics. A spiritual searcher always on the lookout for new inspiration, I've found their words, rituals and imagery incredibly uplifting. I hope they inspire you to take your weekly horoscope routine and gypsy-inspired playlist to the next level using all things crystal, ritual, and numerology. Get ready to infuse your everyday routine with modern magic and mysticism.

1. Set intentions with the new moon.

Danielle Noel is the creator of Starchild Tarot and voice behind its lush, dreamy account. Her go-to ritual involves turning to the new moon to clear space and set intentions. "To do this, I jot down notes on any energies or thoughts that I feel have been exerting pressure on me, as well as any dreams and aspirations that I am working toward, on small pieces of paper. As I do this, I use detailed visualization, seeing and feeling myself holding my ideal spaces. I then burn each note in a small censer or mini cauldron, feeling gratitude and love for the experience," she tells me.

Article continues below

2. Grab a "crystal stress ball."

One spiritually infused practice that I personally share on my Instagram all the time is the art of crystal ritual. They are my goddess go-to when I feel like my life is becoming a stress mess and I need a dose of energy. I think of them as my mystic version of a stress ball. I reach for moonstone when I need to follow a gut feeling on something, rose quartz if I have a heart or relationship issue, onyx when I need to soak up some bad vibes, and clear quartz when I need an energetic detox.

3. Go with what vibes.

"There is no 'one size fits all' to spirituality. Don't compare yourself to anyone else's journey, and don't look down on those who aren't where you're at," advises Instagram modern mystic The Hood Witch. "With the popular resurgence of spirituality, witchcraft, alternative medicine, meditation, crystal healing, and all things metaphysical and esoteric, it is important to take a step back and focus on what and who we truly are and what we resonate with. There are so many people and businesses offering services that we might not personally vibe with and that's OK. It's important to trust what feels right for you."

Article continues below

4. Practice earthing.

Rebecca Campbell, author of Light Is the New Black and Rise, Sister, Rise, tells us to walk ourselves home every once in a while. "We are not separate from the earth; we do not just live on the earth; we are the earth. The quickest way I know to get unstuck is to walk in nature and with every new step, let the earth walk you back home."

5. Connect to the moon.

"Connecting to the cycles of the moon through ritual and my astrological studies keeps me connected to the magic of something bigger than myself," says Ruby Warrington, founder of The Numinous, co-founder of Moon Club, a monthly membership for spiritual activists, and author of Material Girl Mystical World. "Watching Mama Moon cycle from new to full and back again is also such a comfort, as she reminds of the cyclic, ever-evolving nature of all life.”

Article continues below

6. Give numerology a try.

"Use numerology to discover the most powerful manifestation days of the month by adding together all of the numbers in a date until you get a single digit: a Universal Day Number between 1 and 9. says Michelle Buchanan, Author of The Numerology Guidebook and The Numerology Oracle Cards. Let's use April 5, 2017, as an example: 4 (April) + 5 (5th) +2+0+1+7 = 19 … 1+9 =10 … 1+0 = 1 Universal Day Number. Universal Day Numbers 1 and 8 are the most powerful manifestation numbers of all. So when a day totals 1 or 8, it's a very creative day! During a 1 or 8 day put extra effort into your affirmations, visualizations, and intentions."

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Spirituality

"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown

Shannon Kaiser
"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29423/modern-mystics-tell-you-exactly-how-to-add-more-magic-into-your-life.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!