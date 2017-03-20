How Yoga Helped Me Heal From Lyme Disease

The most profound lesson I learned from my yoga practice was just that: Healing is a practice. In yoga, we refer to our time spent on the mat dancing through our asanas as a practice because it is something we work on every day. A practice includes moments of glory (nailing handstand) contrasted with moments we would rather forget (face planting in crow pose…ouch!). Regardless, we refer to yoga as a practice, something we are consistently polishing and working toward improvement.

Healing is a practice, not a process. A process infers some sort of set time frame and that certain milestones must be accomplished along the way. This idea conditions us for failure and discouragement because healing is nothing like a process. There are no definite milestones, and healing is anything but a steady lapse of time.

Healing from Lyme (or any illness, for that matter) is similar to yoga. Some days you experience your moments of glory; the next day you are up to your eyeballs in Epsom salt and essential oils trying to ease the pain. Milestones occur on their own time, which makes healing more of a practice, something you work toward every day, instead of a process.

It was when I shifted my idea of healing toward a practice that I was truly able to release any expectations associated with recovery. I was no longer tied to a process and the liberation of experiencing each day for what it was, good or bad, without expectations or judgment, helped advance my healing practice.

Through a series of basic movements on a 24-inch-by-68-inch space, I learned lessons that have supported me during the most difficult times of my life. Finding comfort in the discomfort, sending love to the areas of my body that needed it the most, and releasing expectations without judgment were all profound teachings from yoga that carried over to my healing practice.