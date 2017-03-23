5 Signs You Have Acid Reflux & Don't Know It

Heartburn or acid indigestion is one of the most common digestive complaints out there, with 60 million Americans experiencing it at least once a month. If you've had heartburn, you likely know exactly how it feels. But in case you haven't, it's described as the burning (often searing) sensation one experiences in the mid-chest area and is typically associated with eating certain foods or beverages.

These trigger foods—like coffee, alcohol, mint, and chocolate—cause acid from the stomach to reverse flow or reflux, back up into the esophagus (the tube connecting the throat to the stomach), which causes chest burning and pain. But many people don't know that heartburn is just one of the symptoms of acid reflux, and because it's often the loudest, we often substitute the medical diagnostic term "acid reflux" for the symptom "heartburn." But reflux can cause symptoms far beyond this...