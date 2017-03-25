Can You Lose Weight On A High Carb Vegan Diet?

A healthy diet does not need to be vegan, does not need to include massive amounts of fruits and vegetables, or be raw. Also, if you have a problem with blood sugar metabolism you may experience sugar crashes when you eat large amounts of fruits. And, as with any vegan diet, you need to supplement your diet with nutrients like omega-3 EPA, iron, and vitamins D and B12.

All in all, my view is that it’s unlikely that you can lose weight on a high carb vegan diet, unless you restrict your calories to 1200 to 1800 per day, depending on your size. That’s 12 to 18 bananas. (Some of the high carb vegan diets advocate eating a dozen bananas for breakfast!) You can read stories about how people are losing weight on this diet, but weight loss depends on so many factors—how much you are exercising, the proportion of fruits to veggies, your individual metabolism, genetic predisposition, and ultimately, how many calories you eat and burn daily.