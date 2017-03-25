mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Healthy Weight

Can You Lose Weight On A High Carb Vegan Diet?

Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Lea Basch, M.S., R.D., is a registered dietitian for The Tasteful Pantry. She received her bachelors and masters in nutrition and dietetics at Florida International University and a bachelors in education at the University of Florida.

Photo by Stocksy

If you've been looking into the best way to lose weight, you’ve probably seen a lot about low carb or low calorie weight-loss diets. However, a diet that seemingly contradicts the most up-to-date health recommendations has been making an appearance on social media with the hashtag #highcarbvegan, accompanied by photos full of potatoes or other starchy veg, granola, fruit bowls, and such. So … can you lose weight on a high carb vegan diet? Let’s dig in.

What is a high carb vegan diet?

There are many varieties, but the common centerpiece revolves around fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds. Other common aspects include:

  • No animal products
  • Eat raw until dinner
  • Eat whole grains or pasta at dinner
  • No oils and low sodium (under 1,000 mgs daily).
  • 5 to 10% of daily calories from fat (versus 20 to 30% in a “normal” recommended diet)
  • 2.5 or more liters of water per day
  • No calorie restricting, i.e. unlimited quantity of food
  • Very little sugar, sweets in small amounts before, not after a meal.
  • Whole, unprocessed foods

Photo by Stocksy

Although there doesn’t seem to be a consensus of specific instructions for a high carb vegan diet, the benefits of a plant-based diet are well-known. Followers of the high carb vegan diet say that additional benefits of adding the “high carb” are based on the ideas that:

  1. Glucose (from fruit and starch) is the natural fuel for the body’s cells and the brain
  2. Fat is unhealthy
  3. It's easier to digest vegetable products than animal products
  4. A large volume of plant foods usually results in lower calories than animal products

Here are my thoughts on each of these:

Article continues below

1. True to some extent

I agree that glucose is necessary for the body and brain to function, but one can get adequate glucose from a “moderate carb” vegan diet in which you’re consuming 90 to 180 grams of carbs per day (assuming a 1200 to 1500 calorie diet). For comparison, most low carb diets recommend 20 to 50 grams of carbs per day.

2. False

The latest research shows that some fat is necessary for health, particularly healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocados, and coconuts. In fact, studies show that low carb diets may be more effective for weight loss than low fat diets.

Article continues below

3. True to some extent

Most fruits, veggies, and grains contain high levels of fiber and fructo-oligosaccharides (hard-to-digest fibers). If you have digestive issues, this may be problematic for you.

4. False

It depends on quantity. If you’re following a high carb vegan diet that calls for unlimited amounts of food, then you’d need a lot of fruits, vegetable, and grains to fill up. However, if you’re filling up with fruits and grains instead of non-starchy veggies, then your overall calorie count will be too high to lose weight. The calories pile up quickly when you’re talking about high carb foods. In contrast, a diet that includes high protein but low carb foods is likely to fill you up faster, so that you won’t need to eat as much to feel satiated.

A healthy diet does not need to be vegan, include massive amounts of fruits and vegetables, or be raw.

That being said, many of high carb vegan diets advocate eating raw fruits and vegetables until dinner, and eating raw foods takes longer to eat. Plus, you can really only eat so much raw food in one sitting.

Photo by Stocksy

A healthy diet does not need to be vegan, does not need to include massive amounts of fruits and vegetables, or be raw. Also, if you have a problem with blood sugar metabolism you may experience sugar crashes when you eat large amounts of fruits. And, as with any vegan diet, you need to supplement your diet with nutrients like omega-3 EPA, iron, and vitamins D and B12.

All in all, my view is that it’s unlikely that you can lose weight on a high carb vegan diet, unless you restrict your calories to 1200 to 1800 per day, depending on your size. That’s 12 to 18 bananas. (Some of the high carb vegan diets advocate eating a dozen bananas for breakfast!) You can read stories about how people are losing weight on this diet, but weight loss depends on so many factors—how much you are exercising, the proportion of fruits to veggies, your individual metabolism, genetic predisposition, and ultimately, how many calories you eat and burn daily.

Article continues below

What to do instead

If you want to lose weight in a healthy way and keep it off, I recommend doing it slowly, eating a balance of all nutrients with a focus on healthy sources of carbs, fats and proteins. In addition, some of the elements of a high carb vegan diet can also help to keep you healthy and lean. Eating whole foods over processed foods (including sugars, breads, and other ground flour products) is always a great approach to healthy diet. Also drinking tons of water may just decrease the amount of food you can eat. Eating foods high in fiber will help you feel full and keep you satiated, as will foods high in protein and fat.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
Lea Basch, M.S., R.D. Registered Dietitian
Lea Basch, M.S. R.D. is the Registered Dietitian for The Tasteful Pantry. She has been in the nutrition industry for over 30 years and was one of the founders of Longmont United...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29334/can-you-lose-weight-on-a-high-carb-vegan-diet.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!