I Live In A 124-Square-Foot Home. Here Are The Minimalism Rules I Live By

Two years ago, I was in debt, financially trapped, working a job I hated, and needing to move in with my sister. (I love her and all, but it wasn't ideal.) All the while, I was daydreaming about moving to the beach and traveling the world. Deep down, I knew there had to be a way to get there while staying financially afloat.

Fast-forward to now: I live in Maui, run a location-independent business, travel often, and no longer feel suffocated by my bills.

How did I do it? By embracing less "stuff." By becoming a minimalist.

For me, this meant selling over 80 percent of my belongings, moving into a tiny home, and embracing a life with 30 items of clothing, four pairs of shoes, and no oven. In the process, I've ditched trivial decisions like, "What should I wear?" or, "What should I make for dinner?" and opened up major mental space. Whittling my life down to the essentials has led to more financial freedom, less mental (and physical!) clutter, and clearer priorities.