The Zero-Waste Starter Kit That Makes Green Living SO Easy

Once I embarked on my trash-free journey, I realized that the way I approach everyday activities would have to change a bit. In order to avoid excess packaging, I had to ditch my old grocer and start buying food at my local farmers market and package-free store. (I live in Germany, where these are slightly more common.) Then if I do produce food waste, I'm sure to compost it. Instead of using plastic bags, I now bring my own reusable bag and jar to coffee shops, where I read on an e-reader.

In terms of my personal care routine, I was excited to find that homemade items can work just as well—if not better!—than traditional beauty products. I've had a lot of fun trying out new recipes and perfecting my bathroom routine with shampoo bars and hand-mixed body and face oils. I make my toothpaste out of coconut oil, baking soda, and peppermint essential oil, and my perfume out of distilled water, gin, and essential oils. When it comes to my wardrobe, I buy mostly preloved clothes or ones from sustainable fashion brands.

Welcoming these habits into my life was a gradual and fun process that has ultimately given me more time to focus on the things I love. And this tool kit of eco-essentials has made this rewarding lifestyle totally second nature.