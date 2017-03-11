mindbodygreen

Make This Anti-Anxiety Tea This Weekend, Sip Yourself Calm All Week Long

Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by Kyle Johnson

In this often anxiety-inducing day and age, tea is the perfect ritual to remind you to take a moment for yourself, breathing in and enjoying the aroma, the warm mug in your hand, the taste of the tea on your tongue. This tea, in particular, was formulated by Sarah Farr for her book, Healing Herbal Teas, as a way to harness that power of herbs to combat anxiety. "Along with relaxing herbs, such as chamomile and passionflower, Daytime Calm contains fennel, rose hips, mint, marshmallow, and lemon balm, nourishing herbs that offer minerals and vitamins to replenish your nervous system and calm your stomach," Sarah says. "Schisandra is a tart berry that has adaptogenic properties to help strengthen your ability to adapt to stress." This tea tastes minty and bittersweet.

The recipe doesn't specify amounts but rather ratios, so you can make exactly as little or as much as you like. Store it in a plastic bag or glass jar in your cabinet.

Anti-Anxiety Tea

Ingredients

  • 1 part chamomile
  • 1 part passionflower
  • 1 part fennel
  • 1 part mint
  • 0.5 part schisandra
  • 0.5 part rose hips
  • 0.5 part lemonbalm
  • 0.25 part marshmallow leaves

Method

  1. All amounts are in parts, so make as much or as little as you'd like (for example if you use 1 cup of chamomile, use ½ cup rose hips, and ¼ cup marshmallow leaves). Blend all dried herbs together and store in a plastic bag or glass jar in your pantry.
  2. To steep, pour 1½ cups hot water over 1 tablespoon tea. Steep for 8 to 15 minutes.

Based on excerpts from Healing Herbal Teas by Sarah Farr, with the permission of Storey Publishing. Copyright © 2017.

