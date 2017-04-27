The World's Best Pastries Are Gluten-Free. This Woman Is The Reason Why

Watching the meteoric success of San Francisco's Tartine Bakery, either from the daily line snaking down the sidewalk of Guerrero Street or from the feature stories in the New York Times, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, and every other publication covering food, you'd have to assume that on the path to culinary stardom the Tartine team hit every green light. In fact, Elisabeth Prueitt, who with her husband, Chad Robertson, founded the bay area staple, was dealt a uniquely paralyzing blow when, before opening the doors to her bakery, the pastry chef was diagnosed with gluten-intolerance.

What happens to the pastry chef who's diagnosed with gluten intolerance? Does she quit her job, turn an occasional hobby into her livelihood and her livelihood into a hobby? Does she accept sickness and suffering as her everyday experience? Liz Prueitt developed a way to bake that is better than ever, finding new creative fulfillment within the constraints of disease.

In 2002, Tartine was all glittering morning buns and crackle-crust loaves. Fifteen years later, the empire has grown to encompass not only the original storefront and a line of cookbooks but a showstopping 5,000-square-foot Manufactory housing a restaurant, ice cream parlor, coffee counter, and pastry case—the stars of which are Prueitt's wheat-free masterpieces: salted buckwheat chocolate cookies, chocolate-almond cakes, ginger spice cookies—each perfect pastries, lacking in nothing.

After stepping away from baking to care for her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, and founding a nonprofit camp for children with motor disorders, the Conductive Education Center of San Francisco, Prueitt returned to Tartine in 2014 to find the climate ripe for her new brand of baking, as a renewed interested in wellness had pushed ancient grains, gluten-free diets, and nut flours toward popularity. Leading up to the opening of Manufactory and the release of her latest cookbook, Tartine All Day (published this month), Prueitt's Instagram was a treasure trove of mid-test recipes and photos. Her latest creations aren't relegated to the pastry case, they're artful salads and rustic stews, roast fish and hearty cereals: food to live by.