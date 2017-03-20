Does Exercise Help Reverse The Effects of Aging?

There are a lot of outward factors associated with aging, from weight gain to thin, wrinkly skin. Young-looking skin has a lot do with something called myokines, proteins released by working muscles. The body uses myokines to stay young, according to Sara Gottfried, M.D., author of Younger: A Breakthrough Program to Reset Your Genes, Reverse Aging, and Turn Back the Clock 10 Years—so that's one huge way exercise helps.

"Aging begins in your muscles around age 35 when you lose muscle mass (5 pounds per decade) and gain fat (1 percent per year). Exercise maintains lean body mass, keeps metabolism high, and weight on target," she adds.

Michael F. Roizen, M.D., a board-certified anesthesiologist and internist and co-author of AgeProof: Living Longer Without Running Out of Money or Breaking a Hip, adds that exercise stresses the muscles, which in turn produces a protein that moves across the blood-brain barrier and stimulates the brain, causing the hippocampus to grow.

"The outward manifestations are less joint pain, less bone loss, less wrinkles, more mobile ability. By changing that it changes how you look—you're standing more upright, you're walking with more intention and less pain," he says.