I Tried Naked Yoga To Feel Liberated. This Is What Happened

My mind ricocheted from being deep inside the practice, to being distracted by what I might see in our rounds of cat/cows. I have to say, the cats and cows were the worst of the "naked" part. Yes, there were buttholes. Yes, I saw them, got over it, and closed my eyes to go inward. Most poses were like that. Doing a warrior two naked was my favorite. It was vulnerable, strong, liberating, and there's something intensely unifying about being in a room with a bunch of people doing the same movement in our most primal state.

This experience is not unique. When I asked Willow about the most common feedback she gets from naked yoga students, she said, "I'd say the most common feedback I get from people who have taken class is that they feel very liberated afterward. People tell me that they feel so free! I also hear people say that the movement was so much easier without clothing. People report being able to do poses they couldn't do before because their clothing restricted them, or that they felt so great to not have to adjust anything that was riding up or falling off. I agree. I find it really hard to do yoga with clothes on at this point."

It's true, it was easier to move without the restriction of clothes. Perhaps more interestingly, the dialogue with yourself that pops up as soon as the clothes come off and throughout class: The "what am I doing" and the "fuck yes, I'm doing it," really speaks to the dynamic between feeling empowered and vulnerable at the same time.

When I asked Willow about vulnerability, she nodded to courage and shame researcher Brené Brown. "People dress in certain ways to communicate how they want the world to see them, from serious businesspeople to punk-rockers. When you take off the clothes, when you sweat off the makeup, when you realize that you forgot to shave your legs, when you take off your necklace because it gets in the way, there's nothing left but you, no boxes left to fit in. That's a very vulnerable place to be in, the 'who am I, really?' space. From my own experience, I think the greatest personal growth comes from times when I feel the most vulnerable, the most Naked!" Now having tried naked communal yoga, I couldn't agree more.