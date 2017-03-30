5 Ways Sweet Potato Will Revolutionize Your Sugar-Free Cooking

We know that refined processed sugars can be inflammatory and damaging to the body, so it's natural that we're all looking to cut back a little. While nixing the white stuff might be fairly easy for the already health-conscious, there's still a place in our lives for sweetness. In fact, having naturally sweet-flavored foods can actually help you ditch your gummy bear habit better than going cold turkey.

Sweet potatoes are something of a magic ingredient when cutting back on sugar. They're inexpensive, add a natural (but never overwhelming) sweetness, plus fiber, potassium, and tons of vitamin A. Here are a few ways we've learned to use sweet potato to calm our sweet tooth and make satisfying treats and meals.