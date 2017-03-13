How To Use Your Body As A Money Map: A Holistic Wealth Expert Explains
Money Mondays is a series focused on the intersection of finances and well-being. We believe money is one of the last taboos in the wellness world: Why is it that we can talk about our sex lives and not our salaries? With an underlying drive to empower, we’re aiming to address all your burning questions about making money (and making more), saving it, spending it, but most of all how to use it to power the life of your dreams.
Did you know that your body is a sacred "treasure map"? It stores all of the wisdom and divine knowledge needed to live in a state of peace, harmony, and abundance. When our busy lives sweep us away from connection, it's easy to forget that our greatest priority should be to live as clear channels of life force energy. If we were able to do this most of the time—imagine the possibilities. The "treasure" your body is leading you to is a state of being: of inner and outer harmony that leads to financial wealth, among many other things.
When you're disconnected from your body, your ability to manifest is limited.
How? Because energy comes before matter, we must first connect to ourselves and our bodies to unblock energy before we can transform our desires and dreams into reality. If we are sucked dry of prana—another word for energy—and have blocks throughout the body, the heaviness we feel on the inside will always mirror in our physical world as extra weight and disorder (such as debt).
The goal is to live connected, compassionate, open-hearted, and light. I believe the greatest gift we can give the world around us is to align ourselves to our highest state of truth, abundance, and harmony. When I started using my body as a daily tool for feeling my way into a higher state of abundance, checks literally started showing up in the mail. I'm not joking!
The secret to understanding debt and wealth patterns is in your body.
After over a decade of studying the chakra system with great teachers, I have learned to take in my life experiences symbolically versus literally. Working with the major energy centers in the body will increase flow toward greater financial bliss. How? When energy is flowing with ease throughout the body, inner peace, and personal power emerge. When you're in alignment, you'll get clarity, creativity, and attract money without too much unhealthy hustle.
In my experience, energetic disturbances will not only slow down positive momentum in your life but will also slow down the influx of money, or dry up your resources. When life force energy is unable to flow with ease (or, on the other hand, is excessive) throughout the body, you experience less ease and well-being in your life. You may experience these energy disturbances as debt, pain, depression, low sex drive, low motivation, anger, frustration, anxiety, etc. Although our experiences may vary, we know something is off.
Here's your guide to using your body as a "money map."
So you want to know how to do it?
Here's my simple guide to using the energy centers in your body as personal money map. As you clean up the energy clogs and leaks within these bodies, you will experience personal and financial transformation. This transformation will often feel instantaneous, and you will be left perplexed as to why it took you so long to get the memo.
The practice works by scanning my body with my eyes closed. I start at my feet and work my way up the body to the crown of the head. I practice deep and continuous breathing as I do this exercise and commit to letting go of anxious thoughts that enter my mind, as they always do. The goal is to feel your way up the body and tune into inner guidance to feel where there are energetic disturbances. Not always, but often—chronic injuries or pains can be hints as to which centers within the body have energetic imbalances as well.
By the way, it sounds easy, but I didn't find it to be so. When I started this practice, I was so ungrounded that it was very difficult to do. I found myself obsessing about my to-do list and couldn't feel a thing in my body. If you're experiencing something similar, have patience, you will learn to love this practice with time; it just takes some sitting with the uncomfortable.
Here are some of the things I'm feeling for as I scan my body:
Root center: feet, legs, and base of the spine
Am I feeling heavy in my root center (located at the base of the spine)?
- Am I feeling fearful of something in my life?
- Am I afraid of losing security or money?
- Am I experiencing joy in my life?
- Am I taking life too seriously?
- Do I feel ungrounded or anxious?
- Do I feel tension or stiffness in my legs, glutes or hips?
If you're stuck: As you explore these questions, know that this center in the body is often associated with fear. Chronic fear within the body will literally weigh you down and can stop you from taking action.
The fix: With love, gentleness, and patience, work on journaling out your fears. Consulting with a health professional or spiritual adviser can be helpful to unblock energy disturbances in the area. Gardening, meditation, yoga, tai-chi, and swimming are wonderful activities to regain healthy energy flow in your root center. Mindfulness-based stress reduction is an effective way of grounding and connecting with yourself and the earth. Reconnecting to yourself and even to the earth or ground beneath your feet will help you transform those creative ideas into tangible moneymaking experiences.
Sacral center: hips and lower abdomen
- Am I experiencing healthy relationships in my life?
- Am I feeling sexual flow and well-being?
- Am I able to easily make and manage money?
- Am I feeling guilt in my life?
- Do I feel gracefully powerful?
- Do I respect others or take advantage of them?
- Do I often have an agenda when engaging with others?
- Do I attempt to control others?
If you're stuck: The sacral region of your body is often where guilt is stored. It is also the center of sexuality and money. Personally, I always joke that feeling guilty must be in my DNA because I have trouble shaking it, every time. For this reason, movement exercises are extremely beneficial to getting "sacrally" unstuck. It isn't a coincidence that those who carry chronic financial debt and worry often complain of lower back pain.
The fix: Hip movements through dance are extremely beneficial to experience sacral energy flow and regain well-being in this center. Intimacy is a great healer for this center as well. Taking baby steps toward being an excellent money manager is a wise choice. Using online tools to help you better manage your money (such as Mint and Quickbooks) will help you feel so much healthier financially and physically.
Solar plexus center: stomach and digestive area
- Am I giving my power away to other people in my life?
- Am I chronically people-pleasing?
- Do I have a need to be liked?
- Do I prioritize looking good over feeling good?
- Do I believe in myself and my genius?
- Do I believe I am lovable?
- Do I feel like a "human doing" rather than a human being?
- What friendships am I forcing in my life?
- Do I need approval from others?
- Do I take action on my own regardless of what other people think?
If you're stuck: The solar plexus region of your body is your center of self-esteem and personal power. When we make decisions to please others or to fit into the crowd, we slow down the healthy flow of life force energy in this region of the body. Over time, energy can literally get stuck here and make you feel nine months pregnant (or like you packed on a beer gut). I once lost almost 5 pounds overnight (or at least it felt that way) when I released a hefty solar plexus block.
The fix: Eating a clean, whole food diet is particularly beneficial for this energy center. In my own life, limiting grains and juicing daily has rocked my world. Digestive enzymes, probiotics, and aloe vera juice are also bffs in my solar plexus world. Deep breathing exercises, journaling, and nature hikes are fabulous practices to enhance solar plexus energy alignment.
Heart center: heart and lungs
- Do you have trouble forgiving yourself or others?
- Are you hard on yourself?
- Are you happy with things as they are?
If you're stuck: The heart center in the body is your center of self-love and self-acceptance. A lack of gentleness and love toward ourselves and others will distress the flow of energy through this center. When we have trouble forgiving ourselves and others, we experience unbalance and lack of harmony in our daily lives. This lack of harmony always shows up in our money. As we work to become more compassionate toward ourselves and others, our experience becomes more harmonious and abundant. The more we accept people for who they are and learn to be unconditionally kind with ourselves, the more beautiful money we will attract to us.
The fix: Spending time with children, listening to music, and working with self-love affirmations are powerful ways to get grace flowing through your heart center.
Throat Center: throat and neck
- Do you say yes when you mean to say no?
- Do you have a hard time saying yes to yourself?
- Do you find you have no time at the end of the day to do what you love?
If you're stuck: This center along with my solar plexus center are the "easily clogged up" areas in my body. The next time you say yes to someone when your gut is telling you to say no, see if you can feel a little heaviness in your throat center. This is our center of creativity and self-expression. Money is a manifestation of creative energy. When we don't speak our truth or have a fear of speaking our truth, energetic flow through this center can get blocked. Chronic throat infections or losing your voice could indicate throat center energy distress. Energetic distress in this center of the body can result in creativity blocks. Where there are creativity blocks, there are money blocks.
The fix: I have been working on learning to speak less and let my energetic aura do the talking. Journaling, article writing, or starting a blog are great ways to strengthen your authentic voice. Lovingly learning to let people down when it isn't in my best interest has also been an uncomfortable but necessary learning curve as I grow and evolve. A few years ago, I blamed my chronic throat infection on a depleted body due to pregnancy and breastfeeding. Today, I see the symbolic meaning behind this experience. It was a time in my life when I finally found my true voice and gave up people-pleasing. My body was releasing decades of stuck energy from this area of my body. I haven't had a throat infection since. The creative flow experienced in my body and my bank account have reflected this higher state of being as well.
Brow center: your third eye, middle of the forehead
- Am I giving too much power to my current thoughts and experience?
- Am I letting my current money situation deplete me of all my life force?
- Am I falling victim to my current reality?
- I am thinking and analyzing too much?
- Am I forgetting that there is a greater plan, more than what I see in this moment?
If you're stuck: Insight and intuition are great money magnets. When energy is flowing through this center, we easily connect with our intuition and have a greater ability to trust in a greater, divine plan than our own current personal reality. Symptoms of energetic distress in this center can include migraines, tension headaches, and vision disorders. When we rely too much on what our eyes see and forget that our inner sight should be taking the lead, we can create chaos in our life and in our money matters. When we see debt and give our power away to this debt, we keep it alive for much longer than we need to. We can often fall victim to our current reality when we forget to lead with insight and inner vision. I kept a money challenge alive for years longer than it needed to be because I let what I saw have complete power over my life. All I focused on was the debt I could see instead of the debt-free and prosperous reality I could have quickly created.
The fix: Meditation is the great key to energetic bliss in this center. Asking the universe and your body for guidance more often will serve you well. Having mentors is fabulous but not when you lose yourself and your truth in the process. You already have all the answers.
Crown center: your head and energetic aura
- Do I feel inspired and free?
- Do I feel connected to source/spirit?
- Do I have a healthy spiritual life?
- Am I evolving to a higher state of consciousness in my life?
If you're stuck: Inspiration and universal intelligence pour into us through our crown center. The challenge we face is that when we are weighted down with heaviness inside and outside the body, we lose our natural connection to them. As we evolve in our own lives toward living in a higher state of truth and consciousness, we are gifted with more "downloads." The less we get caught up in drama throughout the day, the more space within our body is available for creative genius to download. When energy flow is healthy through this center, we are well. We trust in our destiny and know that we have everything we need always to create a healthy and prosperous reality by serving the world around us. We have no agenda and need for nothing. We raise the vibe of the world just by being. We can create on command and trust in our genius. We co-create our reality every minute of the day.
The fix: How to we get to this state? Meditation, spirituality, breathwork, and service.
It's the truth: Mindful money making starts within the body. True wealth is an inside job, which is why our homework is to focus more on our vibe than our money. When the flow of life force throughout our body is effortless and harmonious, financial flow is what manifests. By moving my way through each energy center in my body, I am given all the answers I need for financial, emotional, and physical bliss.
