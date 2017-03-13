How To Use Your Body As A Money Map: A Holistic Wealth Expert Explains

So you want to know how to do it?

Here's my simple guide to using the energy centers in your body as personal money map. As you clean up the energy clogs and leaks within these bodies, you will experience personal and financial transformation. This transformation will often feel instantaneous, and you will be left perplexed as to why it took you so long to get the memo.

The practice works by scanning my body with my eyes closed. I start at my feet and work my way up the body to the crown of the head. I practice deep and continuous breathing as I do this exercise and commit to letting go of anxious thoughts that enter my mind, as they always do. The goal is to feel your way up the body and tune into inner guidance to feel where there are energetic disturbances. Not always, but often—chronic injuries or pains can be hints as to which centers within the body have energetic imbalances as well.

By the way, it sounds easy, but I didn't find it to be so. When I started this practice, I was so ungrounded that it was very difficult to do. I found myself obsessing about my to-do list and couldn't feel a thing in my body. If you're experiencing something similar, have patience, you will learn to love this practice with time; it just takes some sitting with the uncomfortable.

Here are some of the things I'm feeling for as I scan my body: