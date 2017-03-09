8 Love Lessons I'd Never Have Learned Without Getting Dumped (A Lot)

Breaking up sucks. It's painful. It's a heart-wrenching ordeal. It feels like the end of the world. The dreams of a shared future dissolve You forget which day of the week it is, whether you've eaten or not, and thoughts of going to work in the morning seem laughable. How do you recover from this?

Looking back on heartbreaks, I find myself wondering, "is there a way to turn this pain into something beautiful?" I think it's human nature to search for meaning in heartache. But that doesn't make it any less worthwhile. In fact, it's the only thing that allows us to heal from these wounds and move on. So, here are the most powerful lessons I've learned from heartbreak: