This was by far the most insightful experience of my life. I understood that the source of my negative self-talk was coming from the scared little girl I once was and in a sense still am. I showed her the love and kindness that we had been longing for for far too long. I felt soul shifting gratitude for the smallest things. And my acne had completely cleared. You can attribute it to the decrease in stress, the healing of my emotions, a community of meditators, cleansing of the body, decreasing stimulation, focusing of my mind. The effects were so apparent and since then, I have became a committed practitioner and teacher.

I said before that having acne was the best thing that had ever happened to me. I say this because through my journey of healing acne, I have gained something so essential and so priceless: deep self-love. Self-love that can't be taken away by outer circumstances. Self-love that has made me proud to be who I am. Self-love that has helped me see my true potential.