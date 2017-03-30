Struggling With Weight Loss? This System Is The Real Way To Get The Results You Want

As you can see, accomplishment goals often put our satisfaction and happiness in the hands of someone or something else. Proficient goals are a little bit different. They emphasize the process of getting a little bit better each and every day. You can't expect to win the game after one practice, but you can expect to see progress over time.

Proficient goals are important because no matter what others think, say, or do, you still feel great about your own personal growth. In other words, proficiency is motivating no matter what else is going on. The Perfect Meal Planner I created helps men and women become proficient at cooking healthy, balanced meals, no matter what life throws at them.

After a bad test score, a proficient-oriented student would be focused on learning from the test and becoming a better student. Contrarily, a performance-oriented student would feel defeated, like a failure.

Instead of focusing on trying to beat a personal record in your next race, focus on correcting your running form with smooth strides. Watch a video of yourself running, identify the technical elements that you can improve, and incorporate them into your own individual training plan.

If you're hoping to create better health and fitness goals that are realistic yet attainable, I am happy to give you a free copy of The Perfect Meal Planner that I use with my clients.

The right kinds of goals can help you set realistic expectations and break large projects into smaller, more manageable pieces. This prevents you from feeling overwhelmed and helps you stay committed to reaching those big "end" goals. In addition, setting the right goals puts YOU in the driver's seat. You feel accountable and responsible for the actions that lead to your results. The best part about setting the right kinds of goals is that they set you up for long-term success and inspiration as opposed to short-term "quick fixes" that ultimately end in frustration or failure.

I encourage you to take an honest look at your goals. What skills do you need to develop so that you can reach your goals? Focus every single day on your action goals, not the end goal. Focus on what to do, as opposed to what NOT to do. Lastly, enjoy the process! Life is too short to not be happy. Be sure you choose behaviors that are in alignment with your goals AND your life.