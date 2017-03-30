These Spring Cold Remedies Are Better Than Taking A Pill

When we really look at the side effects of common OTC cold and flu remedies, we understand why these natural alternatives are so important. For example, the ibuprofen family of products is responsible for 16,500 deaths per year from adverse effects. And although they are widely available, when used too often or incorrectly, drugs like ibuprofen have the potential to damage the lining of the stomach and intestines, cause bleeding and ulcers, and have even been linked to an increased incidence of heart attack and stroke.

Decongestants can also be problematic. Nondrowsy decongestants are generally based on pseudoephedrine, an ingredient that works by constricting blood vessels, which can be good for congestion but is not always a good thing. Side effects can include irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, restlessness, insomnia, nervousness, or in rare instances, seizures and hallucinations. Other decongestants are antihistamines, the most popular of which is diphenhydramine. Unfortunately, we are now learning that long-term use of diphenhydramine and drugs in the same class significantly increases the risk of dementia.

The take home message? You don't have to take any risks to find relief from your cold or flu. Natural products can make a real difference in how you feel and how quickly you heal.