7 Grab & Go Snacks That Will Heal Your Gut

These are similar to the energy packets runners use, except they're filled with gut-loving, good-for-you ingredients. Chia seeds are the gut-health standout here; in the liquid, they swell and become gelatinous, creating the texture of this gel but also creating a consistency that will help line your gut and sweep out excess waste from your intestinal lining. I like to make a bunch of these, leave them in my fridge at home and at work, then grab when I'm heading out for a long day or need a sweet nosh (they keep at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours but should be stored in the fridge long term). To make, just soak 8 pitted Medjool dates in boiling water for 10 minutes, drain, and combine with 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, 4 tablespoons of maple or coconut syrup, 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder, a generous pinch of cinnamon, a generous pinch of salt, and 6 tablespoons of water in a blender. Blend until smooth. Divide between 6 to 8 sandwich bags and store in fridge till ready to eat. When ready, I like to snip off the tip with scissors and squeeze it straight into my mouth.