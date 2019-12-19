Natural Allergy Treatments: 3 Remedies That Might Make You Ditch Your Antihistamine

There's an incredibly interesting way that the folks in Great Britain are dealing with airborne allergies. Scientists have created a way to block the allergens before they connect with receptors, short-circuiting the allergic response. They use a very fine dry mist nasal spray of cellulose (a plant fiber) and a hint of peppermint. The powder adheres to the damp interior of the nose and nasal passages, forming a thin gel barrier that traps the allergens and prevents them from causing symptoms. It is like wearing a surgical mask inside your nose. When you sneeze or blow your nose, the barrier is removed, and you need to reapply the nasal spray. Most people use it three or four times a day, but at the height of allergy season, you may want to use it more frequently to get symptoms under control. The best part? Because it is not absorbed, it's very safe and it can be used as frequently as you wish. And as the subject of 17 studies and clinical trials, doctors have found that this simple solution to allergies is quite effective.

Just last year, this product was brought into the United States and designated a medical device by the FDA. It can be used by adults and children as young as 18 months. Even pregnant women can use it, because it is not like a drug that is absorbed into the body—it's a safe and effective barrier agent. If you struggle with seasonal or even everyday airborne allergies, it might be worthwhile to explore—especially if you are thinking twice about your antihistamine.