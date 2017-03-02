Here's What Michelle Obama's Workout Routine Looks Like Now

It's been over a month since the Obamas left the White House, and Michelle Obama is more obsessed with fitness than ever. The former first lady, who famously launched the Let's Move! public health campaign in an effort to reduce childhood obesity, has been spotted taking public SoulCycle classes over the past few days in Washington, D.C., where she still lives with her family.

Although her public SoulCycle appearances are a new occurrence, Michelle has long been obsessed with cycling. She took private Soul classes frequently during her time as first lady, and sometimes her daughters would even join her.

Michelle's fitness routine may have changed over the years, but she's always been diligent about her workouts—which is obvious when you take one look at her sculpted arms. Here's how she's stayed fit over the years.