3 Types Of Mood Swings (Thanks, Hormones) + Exactly How To Snap Out Of It

Way back in 2013, everyone’s favorite go-to source of both guilty pleasures and highbrow cinema (Netflix), ruffled some feathers by playing into a tired female stereotype. The streaming service announced its first-ever Flixies awards, giving users the chance to vote on specific categories of TV and movies. But while “Best Marathon TV Show” was a harmless race, “Best PMS Movie” wasn’t received quite so well.

As Madeleine Davies wrote in her perfectly-titled Jezebel piece, “Netflix to Award 'Best PMS Drama' Because Ladies Be Sappy,” “Let the boys enjoy their Gossip Girl! Let the ladies like their Guy Ritchie movies. In other words, leave gender out of it…” I couldn’t agree more—and yet, the stereotype persists that once a month, every month, women are supposed to become hysterical, emotional messes.

Are mood swings and PMS real? Of course they are. But are they inevitable parts of being female? No way. The truth is, if you’re having serious mood changes that turn you into a puddle of tears or cause you to snap at every comment, then a hormonal imbalance is most certainly to blame. It doesn’t mean it’s your destiny to collapse into a pile of tissues and rom-coms every month; it means you need to combat your symptoms by tackling the parts of your life that are throwing your hormones off balance: your diet, gut, and lifestyle.