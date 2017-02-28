7 Ways To Steal Moments Of Bliss During Your Busiest Day Ever

In order to make relaxation a priority, we must first determine which activities actually help us relax and which don't. We all have notions of what relaxation looks like, perhaps conjuring images of meditation cushions and incense sticks. While this may work for some, this type of relaxation isn't everyone's cup of herbal tea, and it doesn't have to be!

Relaxation should be something that restores your energy and brings you joy. And, your body doesn't necessarily have to be at rest in order to relax. Relaxation is about recharging your batteries, both physically and mentally. Perhaps a long bike ride or a brisk walk helps you de-stress. While some might prefer to relax alone, others might find more bliss going to the movies with a friend. What does relaxation mean for you? Forget about what you think you should be doing to relax, and find out what actually works for you.