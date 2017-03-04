Detoxifying Tea Blends For Healthy Skin, Digestion & Energy
By now we know that a cup of tea provides far more benefits than simply warming the soul. Made into brews, tonics, and even lattes, our teas have become vehicles for potent remedies for nearly every complaint or imbalance.
Our daily brews and potions provide endless reward for what ails us at the moment and often far beyond. These combinations are no exception. Using multipurpose adaptogenic, energizing, and cleansing herbs, these blends promote digestion while also supplying a dose of caffeine-free energy and skin-soothing nutrition.
Spring Clean Energizing Blend
Dandelion Root
Typically sourced dried or roasted, both benefit detoxification and skin health. Dandelion root helps to relieve constipation, bloat, and digestive upsets while also acting as an electrolyte-rich diuretic and a potent liver cleanser. In roasted form, dandelion takes on a wonderful coffee-like flavor.
Burdock Root
Burdock root is a potent liver cleanser and blood detoxifier. It helps to purify the skin while also providing powerful antioxidants to fight free radicals. It is a diuretic and gentle laxative. Burdock and dandelion root are complementary herbs often used together for greater benefit. Burdock can be sourced dried or fresh and sliced and steeped.
Nettles
Nettle leaves are most commonly used for their seasonal and hay-fever allergy-relieving properties. In general, nettles boost the immune system and are highly anti-inflammatory. They are also wonderful for the skin, hair, and nails due to the high silica content. Nettles can be found in dried form or fresh seasonally at specialty health food stores.
Ingredients
- 2 cups hot water
- 2 tablespoons dried dandelion root
- 1 tablespoon dried burdock root
- 1 teaspoon dried nettles
Method
Combine all dried components and steep in tea satchel or metal tea strainer for at least 10 minutes. Add raw honey and/or milk of choice to taste and sip as needed.
Women's Power Tonic
Peony Flower
Peony is said to support the liver and kidneys, healthy blood flow, and reduce inflammation. The young buds and leaves are dried and used to support the immune system and provide a caffeine-free boost of energy.
Goji Berries
This well-known super-berry is a wonderful nutritive supplement, especially for women. Used for centuries, they contain high levels of antioxidants, promote energy, support the skin, detox the liver, and supply a wide range of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin A, C, and iron. They also supply 18 different amino acids and are high in protein for a fruit.
Schizandra Berries
Schizandra berries are an adaptogenic herb said to contain all five flavors and enter and support all 12 bodily meridians, according to Traditional Chinese Medicine.
They supply tonifying properties that support many of the organs. They have a slightly bitter flavor and help to detoxify the liver, lungs, and kidneys while supplying energy and beautifying the skin. Shizandra berries should be soaked and strained before consuming due to the high tannin compounds.
Ingredients
- 2 cups hot water
- 2 tablespoons dried peony tea
- 1 to 2 tablespoons dried goji berries
- 1 tablespoon dried schizandra berries, soaked for 10 minutes and washed and strained.
Method
Combine all components or steep in tea satchel or metal tea strainer for at least 10 to 15 minutes. Add raw honey and/or milk of choice to taste and sip as needed.
Ancient Wisdom Brew
Licorice Root
Licorice root is incredibly soothing to the digestive tract and remedies digestive issues like acid reflux, indigestion, nausea, cramping, and even leaky gut. It is highly anti-inflammatory with that classic black licorice flavor and helps to combat adrenal fatigue, boost the metabolism, and reduce PMS and menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha or Indian ginseng as it's also refer to, is a potent adaptogenic root that is prized for its anti-inflammatory and immune-regulating properties. As an adaptogen, it works with your own bodily needs and supplies energy, eases stress, improves mood, and also supports quality sleep all at the same time. Today it's commonly sourced in dried powdered form but can also be found in dried root form used in tea brewing.
Chaga
Chaga, also called, "The King of Mushrooms" is a dense, wood-like parasitic fungus that grows on birch and other trees. It has incredibly potent immune-boosting properties and has been used to treat cancers and other immune-related illnesses.
It greatly reduces inflammation and supports the skin due to its high content of antioxidants and may also be used to treat inflammatory issues related to digestion, such as ulcers. Different properties of the mushroom need to be extracted using either water and alcohol methods to make them more bioavailable, so consuming chaga in simply its tea (water extracted) form may not provide you with the full range of nutrients or benefits chaga is capable of. Therefore, tinctures and powdered tea and tincture blends may also be used.
Ingredients
- 2 cups hot water
- 1 tablespoon licorice root
- 1 tablespoon crushed chaga
- 2 teaspoons dried ashwagandha root
- 1 dropperful chaga alcohol tincture (optional)
Method
Combine all components or steep in tea satchel or metal tea strainer for at least 10 to 15 minutes. Add raw honey and/or milk of choice to taste and sip as needed.
