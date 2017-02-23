What's The Deal With Divestment + Why Should You Care?

Divesting (v.): By divesting from fossil fuels, you're removing any financial ties you have to companies that fund coal, oil, and natural gas projects.

What began as a Swarthmore College student petition urging their administration to stop investing school funds in coal in 2011 has blossomed into a full-blown environmental movement over the past six years. Global Universities, NGOs, and mission-driven organizations—from Trinity College in Dublin to the Church of England—have since pulled investments in fossil fuel companies and the financial institutions that fund them.

In addition to protecting the environment from the dangers of fossil fuels, divesting has an inherent financial value. The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement inspired a global commitment to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius, so countries now have an incentive to phase out greenhouse-gas-emitting fuels. It's becoming more and more obvious that alternative energy sources are the way of the future, and an increased demand is driving down the price of renewables. In fact, in many parts of the world, solar power is now cheaper than oil.