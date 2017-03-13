1. Fast two or three nonconsecutive days per week (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, for example).

2. On fasting days do yoga, strength training, or light cardio.

3. Ideally, fast for 12 to 16 hours.

4. Eat normally on your high-cardio and intense workout days.

5. Drink plenty of water. Tea and coffee are OK too (but no milk and no sweetener).

6. After two weeks you can add one more day of fasting.

7. Optional: Consider taking 5 to 8 grams of BCAAs during your fast. A branched-chain amino-acid supplement has few calories but provides fuel to muscles. This can take the edge off hunger and fatigue.

Start out slowly, fasting for just 12 hours two or three days a week. When you master that, extend the fast. You may notice an increase in energy, stamina, and cognition. At the very least, you're taking action toward overall health and longevity by making a simple tweak to your lifestyle.