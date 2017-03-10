Your Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Shopping List

Not only are these great sources of protein, omega 3s are anti-inflammatory champions for overall health and longevity. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition summed it up best, concluding that "low levels of omega 3s in elderly subjects resulted in an increased risk of death from all causes." Healthy fats from avocados, coconuts, will also calm inflammation. If you are plant-based or primarily plant-based like me, you'll want to incorporate omega 3’s from chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, and seaweed. For those of you who enjoy fish, incorporate fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines into your diet two to three times a week.

Some other great anti-inflammatory options include pickles, other fermented foods, and apple cider vinegar (with the mother).