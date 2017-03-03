5 Powerful Shifts That'll Help You Manifest True Love

Love.

It's the one thing we're all seeking. From the youngest to the oldest among us, we're all looking to love and be loved—and often making the process a lot harder than it needs to be.

Unlike what you might read on the cover of the latest women's magazine, finding love doesn't necessarily require joining Tinder or changing up your wardrobe. It's about making powerful shifts in your mind and in your heart that will open you up to fully receive the love that you're seeking. And trust me, it's much easier than it sounds.

Here are my five favorite tips for opening yourself up to more love: