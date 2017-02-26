Do This One Thing Every Day & Say Goodbye To Cellulite

I also suspect that cellulite is as much connected to a sluggish lymphatic system as it is to poor muscle tone or weakened connective tissues. At least one study, conducted at Brussels University in Belgium and cited by Elisabeth Dancey, M.D., found that women with cellulite showed lymphatic system deficiencies. The lymphatic system, a relatively unknown secondary circulatory system underneath the skin, rids the body of toxic wastes, bacteria, heavy metals, dead cells, trapped proteins, and fat globules. In essence, the lymphatic system is the liver's partner in toxic waste removal. And cranberries can help flush the lymphatics gently and thoroughly—which makes cellulite do a disappearing act.

Arbutin, an active ingredient in cranberries, also works to pull water out for elimination by the kidneys. At the same time, cranberry juice works on cellulite because the flavonoids in the fruit improve the strength and integrity of connective tissue, keeping your lymphatic system working smoothly. Drinking 64 ounces of cran-water daily will ensure that your kidneys and lymphatic system have the fluid they need to work properly to remove wastes and fat. Ideally, water should be filtered and noncarbonated. Water helps rid the body of waste, keeps tissues moist and lubricated, and may even help you burn calories.