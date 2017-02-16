8 Foods To Keep You Warm From The Inside Out

According to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), which classifies food according to its energetic effects rather than according to its component parts, certain foods are viewed as warming, blood building, and qi boosting, while others are categorized as cooling, detoxifying, and eliminating.

To stay warm, it is important to build blood and qi, otherwise known as energy. Blood nourishes the vessels, and qi moves the blood through the vessels.

The foods highlighted below are high in nutrients that improve blood production and increase energy. If you are living in an environment that is cold, or you just feel cold all the time like me, here are some examples of warming foods that are not only tasty but will soothe those cold bones as well!