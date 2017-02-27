As a functional medicine doctor and the author of a book all about gut health, I believe in the incredible power food has to heal the body. The elements of my integrated philosophy are threefold: Eat organic, eat the rainbow, and eat mindfully. My life work is dedicated to helping patients get in touch with all aspects of what and how they eat and how that, in turn, affects their health. So, for me, being an example of that is key! From spring to the fall, I love visiting my local, outdoor farmers market for fresh, nutritious organic produce.

I usually wake up early, but the weekend gives me license to sleep in a bit later. On this day, I woke up a bit earlier than usual because I was treating myself to my favorite morning yoga class.