I Lost 90 Pounds & Kept It Off For 8 Years. Here's What No One Tells You About Sustained Weight Loss

During my weight loss journey, the weight started coming off rather quickly in the first month. This was because I was obese, and had a lot to lose—my BMI was a whopping 44.4. I made a lot of lifestyle adjustments in the first month, and this gave me the motivation to stay on track.

However, when things start to slow down (as they always do), I started to feel frustrated. You get that overwhelming feeling that nothing is working. Your mind starts triggering negativity, and you feel like you are ready to give up and sing the old song “nothing works.”

My trick for this was looking back on my progress, thinking to myself “I already lost X number of pounds.” Telling myself if I just give up all that fat I worked hard to lose might just come back, and that helped me press on. You need to pep-talk yourself, and be your own cheerleader!

Today, when I am feeling frustrated and impatient with other things in my life, I think of the challenges I have overcame on my weight loss journey. I must realize that some things are not meant to happen fast, and I then dial back my expectations. If you are frustrated about making progress with something (health, wealth, business, etc.) accept that you might not get there as fast as you wanted, but keep chipping away at micro goals. Then it just becomes a matter of time before you get to where you want to be. The important part is to make it sustainable, a measurable amount of progress you can actually make each week is far better than none at all.