Is It A Bra Or A Top? We Break Down The Athleisure Trend Celebrities Can't Get Enough Of

Did Gigi Hadid step out on the New York City streets without a shirt on? Not exactly. The crop top bra: It's a mezzo, a demi, an in-between article we can't quite put our finger on. But we love it!

The crop top bra is exactly what it sounds like: A piece that acts as both a sports bra and a crop top, which means if you're feeling bold and if the weather's on your side, you can walk out in it sans tank Gigi and Bella Hadid, Romee Strijd and just about every gym-going celebrity are layering silky bombers or structured leather jackets over different styles of crop bras (some more supportive than others), allowing for the seamless transition from cycling class to brunch, all while flaunting their abs.

As athleisure companies hop on this trend, it goes without saying that we're crazy for this look and love styling it with our activewear as well as our chicer pieces.