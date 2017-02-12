I Tried The 5 Most Popular Aphrodisiacs. Here's What Happened

Sex Dust is one of the adaptogenic blends from Amanda Chantal Bacon's Moon Juice line.

The dust itself is "alchemized to ignite and excite your sexy energy in and out of the bedroom. A holistic approach to deeply nourished sexual vigor, this warming elixir sends waves of sensitivity and power to all the right places."

I mean, it sounds pretty exciting when you put it like that.

It's comprised of ho shou wu, organic cacao, shilajit, maca, organic schisandra, cistanche, epimedium, and stevia. Most of these herbs are commonly used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to increase libido, circulation, and energy.

I decided to try it for a week to give it some time to work its magic.

The result: One major perk of the dust that I noticed very quickly was the amount of energy I had. I found that taking the dust post-lunch gave me plenty of energy until the late evening, which was definitely a plus for potential romance. I tried drinking it a couple of different ways and found I preferred it stirred into warmed coconut or almond milk with a pinch or two of cinnamon.

Maybe it was because I simply had more energy at the end of the day—when my husband and I spend the most time together—that made me feel slightly more amorous than usual. Or maybe it was just that the idea of sex was placed in my brain from the label. Either way, there was something to it, for me at least.

After my stint on the dust, I spoke to Andrew Clark, doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine, to see what he thought of this particular blend of herbs.

Clark said that Sex Dust contains some of the strongest yang tonics, which work by "nourishing and invigorating the upward energy in the body. A lot of these help with chronic fatigue and are formulas that can potentially regulate hormones."

But because his work is focused on creating balance within individuals, he emphasized the importance of balancing yang and yin. "If a healthy person were to take this at a moderate dosage, they would probably feel really good for a while," but they'd need to be careful to balance the yin as well if they wanted to take it for a longer time.