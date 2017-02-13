This Doctor Believes The Subconscious Can Make Us Sick: Here's Why

In my 22 years of medical experience I have always been fascinated by the trust we have in our doctors. And as I've evolved as an internist—one who began her career with the enthusiasm to diagnose diseases accurately and know all of the latest drugs that help relieve symptoms—I've come to the realization that diagnosing a disease can be done by a computer. Matching a drug to a disease can also be done by a computer. Today, even surgeries can be done by a computer.

But computers cannot understand the person who has the disease. And as I journey into functional medicine, where the principle approach is to find out why a body is not healing, I am very intrigued by the idea that we may be sick because we are trying to protect ourselves from an excruciatingly painful event in our life, or even life itself.