Jessica Biel Spills Why She & Justin Timberlake Won't Eat Wheat Or Dairy (And What They Eat Instead)

So how does that philosophy unfold throughout the day? A perennial garden in the family's backyard allows for improvised salads and roasted veggies, the cornerstones of their lunches and dinners. "Every couple of days, [we] pick spinach and pick radishes and things and throw them together and it's wonderful. That's probably one of the coolest things I think about living in California is that we can really grow all year long." For a dinnertime protein boost, she adds grilled salmon or chicken. Snacks throughout the day keep her energy high. A favorite staple? "Gluten-free pretzels with this really yummy almond cheese dip. It almost tastes like cream cheese, but no dairy." Freshly made juice from a Juicero machine and green tea with honey help her stay hydrated and glowing.

As a mom and proprietor of LA's Au Fudge, a kid-and-parent-friendly restaurant-cum-playspace, Biel understands the importance of passing on healthy habits to our kids. Au Fudge offers a fully organic kids' menu with vegan and gluten-free options everyone can get excited about, as well as creative classes like doughnut decorating and sushi making to get kids comfortable in the kitchen.