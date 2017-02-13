If You Want To Wake Up Happy, Try This Alarm Clock Trick

You're sleeping peacefully when all of a sudden there's a loud blaring sound startling you awake. That's how many people wake up every day, to a noisy alarm clock. If we're being honest, it's not a pleasant experience.

Being jolted awake, like by an alarm clock, starts a chain reaction of unhealthy responses by the body including a rush of adrenaline coursing through your veins. Adrenaline, the fight-or-flight hormone, increases our heart rate and breathing. It's released most often during times of stress, which is what the body experiences when it's ripped out of its peaceful slumber.

A study done by the National Institute of Industrial Health in Japan confirmed that the body's response to an unnatural wake-up results in an increase in blood pressure and heart rate.

The effects of being jolted awake also affect your mood and your mental clarity. The groggy feeling you experience after waking up to an alarm clock is known as sleep inertia. Sleep inertia is why you shouldn't make any big decisions right after you wake up and potentially for a few hours afterward. It's basically the mind and body getting up to speed after being forced to wake up, which can take minutes or hours depending on the sleep cycle stage you were in. The Journal of the American Medical Association released a study detailing the effects of forced wake-up and the resulting sleep inertia.