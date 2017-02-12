Aphrodite Inspo: How I'm Living More Like A Goddess This Year

This is always the hardest one for me. I was born Orthodox Christian and raised Roman Catholic (I grew up in small towns in Virginia). I love the church and its ancient traditions. I love the fact that my five senses are tantalized once I enter a cathedral. It's an overall experience that leaves me feeling relaxed, happy, and even chatty with my fellow churchgoers.

But then I don't go for weeks, months, and at one point, even years. I get completely busy with life—workout classes, my children's sports, traveling over the weekend, work, etc. Life takes over.

This does not happen in the Old World, where religion is still revered and it's still considered family time to go to temple, church, or mosque. And I have to admit it: The families seem so contented and connected once they spend a couple of hours together on a given Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

So this year, I'll make religion a priority again. And I'm not talking about the in-your-face, fire-and-brimstone religion.

I think most of us seek peace, love, and serenity on a daily, weekly basis. Give yourself the gift of peace this year. Give yourself the time to meditate, pray, and postulate before a higher being. Make a commitment to chant. Do it in the car or in the shower. Explore Buddhism and Hinduism if the monotheistic ones that you may have grown up with no longer fit.

Find the right religion for you; find one that resonates deep within you and say yes to peace.