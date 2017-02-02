Is 30 Too Young For Perimenopause? A Gynecologist Explains

The distress caused by these symptoms continued for 10 years, until Samantha was successfully diagnosed with perimenopause, something she would never have thought possible in her early 30s. Perimenopause, which is the transition to menopause, is often caused by significant hormonal shifts. Therefore, once Samantha was properly diagnosed, she began receiving bioidentical hormone replacement therapy that swiftly brought her body back into balance.

Is Samantha a unique case? No! Despite the preconceived notions about perimenopause, Samantha isn't alone. Today, a large percentage of women experience (and will experience) perimenopause some 10 years earlier than their mothers, and 15 years earlier than their grandmothers—a trend that has resulted in large part due to societal and environmental stressors.

Unfortunately there is a widespread lack of awareness, understanding, and implementation of proper treatment of perimenopause, both within the medical community and society in general. To ensure that you are able to correctly identify perimenopause in yourself, it is important to listen to your body and know key symptoms that could indicate the onset of this condition. The symptoms of perimenopause—which are different for every woman—do not only include the classic hot flashes, night sweats, and weight gain.