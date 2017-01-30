mindbodygreen

This Trend Gives You The Benefits Of A Jog (Without Going Anywhere)

Written by mindbodygreen
January 30, 2017

If you haven't heard about them yet, get ready: Infrared saunas are one of the newest wellness trends we see getting even bigger in 2017. Have you ever tried an infrared sauna? Up until recently, your only chance would have been in the spa. HigherDOSE wants to change that, making infrared as easy to access as your next matcha latte.

To get the full scoop, mindbodygreen's executive editor Olessa Pindak sat down with Lauren Berlingeri, co-founder and co-CEO of HigherDOSE, the infrared sauna that's single-handedly leading the way. She asks Lauren about the benefits of infrared (versus "normal" saunas), what makes HigherDOSE special, her favorite wellness trends, and why infrared is becoming popular so quickly.

If you're wondering about the name, DOSE stands for the hormones and neurotransmitters that are released during an infrared sauna session: dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. With a combo like this, the purpose is to get high, naturally and instantly.

Lauren has a background in fitness and wellness. Growing up, she was always athletic and started her career in modeling. Interestingly enough, she found herself teaching fellow models about the importance of exercise, eating right, and taking care of themselves…sometimes enjoying educating more than the modeling itself. Once she realized her passion for wellness, Lauren became a certified nutritionist and health coach. From there, she started hearing about the benefits of infrared saunas but was frustrated by the lack of availability. She started HigherDOSE to bring infrared to us.

This interview is in partnership with EVEN Hotels, making wellness accessible for travelers with natural amenities, in-room training zones in every guestroom, and healthy food and beverage options.

